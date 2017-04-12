‘Do Donkeys Act?’ Exclusive Clips: Willem Dafoe Narrates This Unexpectedly Emotional Documentary — Watch

The film takes viewers to a sanctuary where a group of donkeys is recovering from abuse.

“Do Donkeys Act?” will have its North American premiere at the Hot Docs Canadian International Film Festival later this month, and will then screen at the Montclair Film Festival in May. Narrated by “Spider-Man” actor Willem Dafoe, the documentary takes viewers to a sanctuary where a group of donkeys is recovering from abuse.

Helmed by David Redmon and Ashley Sabin —the directing duo behind “Girl Model” and “Choreography”— the unexpectedly emotional documentary seeks to portrait how these animals inhabit and interact with each other, while imagining how they communicate among themselves and with humans. The film already screened at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in January and last month at the Copenhagen International Documentary Festival.

“Do Donkeys Act?” is produced by Redmon and Sabin alongside Deborah and Dale Smith, who had previously produced “Invisible Girlfriend” and “Downeast.” Check out three exclusive clips from the film below.

