‘Doctor Who’ Season 10 Trailer Hints at Intriguing Doctor Regeneration to Come — Watch

Thirteen is on his (or her) way!

“Doctor Who” and his TARDIS are rapidly approaching for a new season, and with it, a new trailer by BBC One.

The spot includes many of the clips we’ve seen in the previous BBC America trailer, including the dynamic between the new Companion Bill (Pearl Mackie) and assistant Nardole (Matt Lucas), the emoji-eyed robot and the retro Cybermen.

Ah, but the eagle-eyed Whovian will see new footage, and we have at least two big takeaways. The first is another shot of Missy (Michelle Gomez) the female form of the renegade Time Lord who was once the Doctor’s friend. This is not just any clip of Missy though. Apparently, she has learned to dab, further proving her evil nature.

The second big takeaway though is far less terpsichorean and more significant to the show’s ongoing mythology. Make sure to watch past the title tag to see Twelve (Peter Capaldi) doubled over, and his hand start to ripple and glimmer. Yep, it appears to be the telltale signs of the Doctor beginning to regenerate.

As we know, this is Capaldi’s last season as the Doctor. What we don’t know though, is the identity of Thirteen yet (although IndieWire has some diverse casting suggestions). If the clip does indeed imply a regeneration, we hope that means we’ll actually get to see the new Doctor by the end of the year, perhaps in the annual Christmas special?

Regardless of who’s cast, Capaldi leaving also marks a secondary renewal of sorts for the series when longtime showrunner Steven Moffat departs and Chris Chibnall takes over in 2018.

Take at look at the new trailer for “Doctor Who,” which will premiere on Saturday, April 15 at 9 p.m. on BBC America, right before the series premiere of the spinoff “Class.”

