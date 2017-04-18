Don Cheadle Shows Off His Rapping Skills in Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DNA.’ Video — Watch

The actor lip-syncs to the rapper's latest hit.

Kendrick Lamar just released the “DNA.” music video, which features Academy Award nominated actor Don Cheadle. The song hails from the rapper’s fourth studio album, “DMAN,” which dropped April 14. The release follows the Compton rapper’s acclaimed third studio album “To Pimp a Butterfly,” which dropped in 2015.

The clip opens with the “House of Lies” actor portraying a mean cop who is about to interrogate the rapper using a lie detector. After going into trance, he becomes an alternative manifestation of Lamar and starts lip-syncing the lyrics of the song. When the rapper is freed, he goes into the street where his homies await for him. The rest of the video includes a group of women going wild in a car, and one scene even shows Lamar in a coffin.

The video was co-directed by Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment President Dave Free (the duo is known as The Little Homies) along with Nabil Elderkin, who previously helmed John Legend’s “All Of Me” and “Love Me Now,” Kanye West’s “Mercy” and “Paranoid,” Bruno Mars’ “Grenade,” among many others. Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, Dave Free and Angel J Rosa are the producers. Check out the “DNA.” music video below.

