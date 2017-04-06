Don Rickles, an Insult Comic for the Ages, Dies at 90

He passed away in his home of kidney failure, his publicist confirms.

One of the original insult comics has told his last joke. Multiple outlets confirm that Don Rickles died at his home in Los Angeles of kidney failure today, bringing a six-decade career to a close. A frequent presence on both the big and small screen, Rickles was best known for his countless appearances onstage as a comedian.

READ MORE: Terrence Malick Vows to Return to More Structured Filmmaking: ‘I’m Backing Away From That Style Now’

Best known to younger viewers as the voice of Mr. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” movies, Rickles came to increased prominence as a regular guest on both “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and “The Late Show With David Letterman” after honing his craft in clubs. None were spared from his verbal jabs, including Frank Sinatra; onstage in 1957, Rickles told the singer to “Make yourself at home, Frank. Hit somebody.”

Luckily for all involved, Sinatra signaled his approval with raucous laughter. Rickles eventually became a staple at celebrity roasts, often referring to the targets of his jokes as hockey pucks.

READ MORE: ‘In the Heat of the Night’ Turns 50: Why This Police Classic Still Thrills — TCM Fest

Born May 8, 1926 in Queens, Rickles dismissed the notion of retiring just three years ago. “I’m in good health. I’m working better than I ever have. The audiences are great. Why should I retire?” he said during an interview with the Turlock Journal. “I’m like a fighter. The bell rings and you come out and fight. My energy comes alive. And I still enjoy it.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.