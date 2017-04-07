The Best of Don Rickles: ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Pays Tribute to the Comedy Legend — Watch

Kimmel delivered an emotional tribute to Rickles, who died Thursday at the age of 90.

Jimmy Kimmel dedicated his entire show on Thursday to the memory of comedy legend Don Rickles, who passed away yesterday at the age of 90. Rickles appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” 18 times and became a close friend of Kimmel’s, who had idolized the comedian ever since seeing his name on the giant marquees in Las Vegas, where Kimmel grew up and Rickles frequently performed.

“You’d see him with Johnny Carson,” Kimmel said on the show. “Making fun of Johnny, making fun of Sinatra. People always wanted to hear Don tell Sinatra stories — and he had great stories — but… I told Don, and this is honestly how I felt, ‘The Sinatra stories are great, but if Sinatra was here, I’d be asking him for stories about you.’ It’s true.”

Kimmel then showed a montage of Rickles’ best moments as a guest on his show, a clip that included Rickles repeatedly calling Kimmel a “dumbell” and at one point telling him he should get a nose job.

“He was probably the greatest talk show guest of all time,” Kimmel said. “We put together this video to pay tribute, and here he is, the one, the only ‘Mr. Warmth,’ Don Rickles. To see some of Rickles’ most hilarious moments on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” check out the video below.



