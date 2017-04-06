‘Donnie Darko’ and His Best Friend Frank Return in New 4K Remastering — Watch

Donnie Darko and his trusted pal, Frank, return in a new 4K remastering of the beloved cult classic.

One of the most terrifying characters to manifest on-screen in recent years is Donnie Darko’s imaginary friend, Frank. Bunnies, generally speaking, are cute fluffy animals that wiggle their noses. Frank is no ordinary bunny.

And after 15 years away, Frank’s back. (And so is Donnie, Sparkle Motion and plenty of other signature treats.)

READ MORE: ‘Donnie Darko’ to Receive 4K Blu-ray Restoration, Potentially Revealing the Mysteries of Time Travel

“Donnie Darko,” written and directed by Richard Kelly, has recently undergone a full 4K restoration, and is currently rolling out in theaters across the country. You can check out the full list of theaters and screenings right here. Now you’ll be able to see Frank in all of his crisp, terrifying glory.

READ MORE: ‘Donnie Darko’ Restoration Trailer: The Cult Hit Returns To The Big Screen To Make Us Lose Our Minds All Over Again

Check out our exclusive clip from the new restoration below.

Get the latest Box Office news! Sign up for our Box Office newsletter here.