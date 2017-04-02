‘Dunkirk’: Christopher Nolan’s War Epic Shows Off Nail-Biting New Footage in TV Spots — Watch

The World War II drama is Nolan's first film since "Interstellar."

Any list of this year’s most anticipated films would have to include “Dunkirk,” Christopher Nolan’s World War II drama set in the French city of the title. The hype machine has made its way to the small screen in the form of five brief TV spots showcasing new footage from the film, which is due in theaters this summer. Watch them below.

Clocking in at just under two minutes, the five new ads abound in combat footage: planes making their way to the beach, soldiers running through the streets, explosions aboard ships. The first is accompanied by a shortened version of Winston Churchill’s famous speech: “We shall fight on the beaches,” a man says in voiceover. “We shall fight on the fields and in the streets. We shall never surrender.”

Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Fionn Whitehead, Aneurin Barnard and Harry Styles star in the film, Nolan’s follow-up to the sci-fi drama “Interstellar.” Warner Bros. will release “Dunkirk” on July 21.

