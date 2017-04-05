Emma Stone Fan Recreates ‘La La Land’ Opening Scene to Ask Her to Be His Prom Date— Watch

Jacob Staudenmaier's video has gotten over 15,000 likes and almost 7,000 RTs in less than 24 hours.

An Emma Stone fan has gone all out (literally) to ask the actress to be his prom date. Along with a group of friends, 17 year-old Jacob Staudenmaier recreated the opening scene from “La La Land” and rewrote the lyrics to the song to try to convince the 28 year-old actress to accompany him in his special day.

The scene in Damien Chazelle’s masterpiece takes place in a Los Angeles freeway ramp full of cars. But Staudenmaier and his friends shot the scene at a parking lot. The Phoenix, Arizona, high school student and budding filmmaker posted the video on Twitter.

“It started with the kind of crazy idea of saying, ‘Yeah, maybe I’ll go with Emma Stone to the prom.’ I decided if I was going to do this, I really needed to do it big,” Staudenmaier explained, as reported by USA Today.

Although his video has gotten over 15,000 Likes and almost 7,000 RTs in less than 24 hours, Staudenmaier has not heard back from Stone yet. “I haven’t heard anything specifically from her,” he said. “I’ve heard a rumor and sort of a confirmed truth that her mom has seen it. I assume at some point it will get to her.”

However, he has a plan B in case the actress does not respond to his epic proposal. “I have this girl that I know that says she’d love to go,” he said. “Even if Emma says yes she said she would be completely fine with that.”

Well, hopefully, Stone says yes. Check our the brilliant proposal bellow.

IM ASKING EMMA STONE TO PROM, and decided to recreate the opening scene from la la land @RyanGosling @LaLaLand @johnjayandrich #prom pic.twitter.com/l28R2rv3I7 — Jacob Staudenmaier (@upsettrout) April 4, 2017

