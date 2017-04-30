‘Episodes’ Season 5 Teaser: Matt LeBlanc Returns for His Show’s Swan Song This August

The final season premieres in August.

Matt LeBlanc fans, your long wait will soon be over. Showtime has announced that “Episodes” will return for its fifth and final season on Sunday, August 20 and, to reward your patience, has even released a teaser for the show’s swan song. Watch below.

READ MORE: ‘Episodes’ Creators Preview the Final Season of Matt LeBlanc’s Showtime Comedy and Unveil Why It Had To End

Here’s the synopsis: “At the start of the final season of ‘Episodes,’ several months have passed and the game show is now a runaway hit. Unfortunately for Matt, this means he is now only thought of as a game show host, his years as an actor completely forgotten. Sean (Stephen Mangan) and Beverly (Tamsin Greig) are equally miserable. Sean’s loathsome ex-partner is now in charge of their new show, ‘The Opposite of Us,’ and Sean and Beverly must now endure his utter lack of humor or talent as they watch him slowly destroy their show.”

READ MORE: How Matt LeBlanc & ‘Episodes’ Got Us One More Season of ‘Friends’

John Pankow, Kathleen Rose Perkins and Mircea Monroe co-star in “Episodes,” which has aired 34 episodes across its first four seasons. Season five will consist of seven more.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here