‘Tracktown’: Real-Life Olympian Alexi Pappas Make a Run For Movie Stardom in Sports Comedy — Watch

After premiering last year at the Los Angeles Film Festival, the coming-of -age sports comedy “Tracktown” is finally making its way to theaters and On Demand next month.

In anticipation of its release, IndieWire has an exclusive clip from the film in which we see the determination of Olympic hopeful Plumb Marigold, played by real-life Olympian Alexi Pappas, despite being forced to take a day off from her hardcore training regime. Plumb is determined to make it onto the Olympic team with absolutely no distractions getting in the way — except perhaps the nice boy who works at the bakery who catches her eye.

The quirky feature, which Pappas co-wrote and co-directed alongside Jeremy Teicher, follows Plumb after a minor injury makes her adjust a rather unforgiving schedule and she finds that her life as an athlete may have stunted her social skills quite a bit.

The cast of “Tracktown” also includes Chase Offerle, Rachel Dratch, and Andy Buckley, with appearances from other Olympic athletes. The film is set to be released in theaters, iTunes, and On-Demand May 12.

Check out our exclusive clip from the film below.

