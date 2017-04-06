‘Fargo’ First Look: We Finally Know What Ewan McGregor’s Two Characters Are Fighting Over — Watch

The cast of “Fargo” reveals more details about the mayhem coming this season.

We may as well call this season of “Fargo,” “Feud: Ray and Emmit” — to borrow another FX’s naming convention.

In the first look featurette below, the cast of “Fargo” Season 3 dive deeper into the issues that their characters will be facing this year. Ewan McGregor, who plays Ray and Emmit Stussy, discussed the crux of the brothers’ enmity: “Ray feels that Emmit hoodwinked him out of his fortune and that he deserves to have some of it back.”

Also, hearing McGregor pronouncing “Nikki Swango” with his real accent is another gift in this video.

The majority of plot details have been kept under wraps for “Fargo” Season 3. As with the previous season’s Gerhardt crime family, it looks like bad blood relationships are at the heart of what will drive at least one main conflict this year.

Meanwhile, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Nikki Swango gives her own insights into the mayhem and why things always go sideways in “Fargo.” Also, “The Leftovers” star Carrie Coon weighs in on what her character, Eden Valley Police Chief Gloria Burgle is investigating. Coon herself has done some accent work, judging by how well she sells the word “Minnesota.”

The featurette also includes insights from Michael Stuhlbarg who plays Sy Feltz, Emmit’s business partner, and Olivia Sandoval, who plays police officer Winnie Lopez. Law enforcement in “Fargo” sure does like its strong women.

Watch the first look below:

“Fargo” Season 3 premieres Wednesday, April 19 at 10 p.m.

