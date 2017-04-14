The film was directed by The Manhattan Company's Alex Kliment, Dana O'Keefe and Mike Tucker.

Field of Vision has debuted a new short titled “Clowns,” by The Manhattan Company. The film explores what became known as the great clown panic of 2016, after reports of sightings of “creepy clowns” emerged everywhere: in the news, on Facebook, on our Twitter feeds. Numerous reports about clowns committing crimes or chasing people were made to the Police in different parts of the country. However, at least 12 people were caught making false reports of having some type of encounter with a “creepy clown” and other cases seemed to be the result of some children’s imagination or teenagers pulling pranks on people, according to The New York Times.

READ MORE: Field of Vision Debuts Short Documentary ‘Trump’s Lobby’ — Watch

“The so-called great clown panic of 2016 wasn’t about clowns, it was about you,” the narrator says in he film. “Those clowns popped up just about the right moment, preying upon your suspicions, your fears, your divisions.” The film was directed by The Manhattan Company’s Alex Kliment, Dana O’Keefe and Mike Tucker, the directing trio behind las year’s short “Dead Ringer,” a eulogy for the last payphone in Manhattan.

READ MORE: ‘Shadowman’ First Look: Tribeca Documentary Explores the Life of ’80s NY Street Artist Richard Hambleton — Watch

“You gullible little monsters, you missed it. Those clowns were a harbinger, a message from a near future, to a society on the brink. It was all a big joke, but it’s no laughing matter now. You gave those clowns power. You should’t be afraid of clowns, you should be afraid of yourselves,” concludes the narrator. Watch the film below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.