Take a Deep, Meaty Dive Into the Gross Story Behind ‘Fight Club’ Sound Effects — Watch

It gets raw.

We’re all familiar with how silly movie sound effects can sometimes be, but one of the things that David Fincher’s cult classic “Fight Club” is best remembered for is its willingness to get as down and dirty with its sound design as it did with those bloody fight scenes.

In a new tribute video by Film Radar, “The Beauty of Sound Design” reveals what went into achieving the uncomfortably realistic noises of fists cracking against faces. The truth isn’t for the faint of heart, but then again, neither is the film.

The “Fight Club” sound designers, Ren Klyce and Richard Hymns, discuss how the standard way punching sounds are created — sham-wrapped celery being cracked in half — was not working for the level of realism Fincher’s scenes called for. They decided instead to use chicken carcasses filled with walnuts to achieve those wet crunches, and then took it a step further by actually punching themselves in the chest. Cute!

It clearly paid off, as the video highlights, when the film became controversial upon release for not shying away from the brutality of bare-knuckle fighting. Watch Film Radar’s video below.

