How to Cook Pasta the ‘Goodfellas’ Way (And What Food Reveals About The Scorsese Classic) — Watch

“Film to Table” has been journeying through some of the great culinary dishes in film the last few weeks, recreating dishes from “Tompopo” and Jon Favreau’s “Chef.” This week, host and chef Jason Roberts is joined by comedian Brian Unger, as they cook up an Italian pasta dish made famous by Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas.”

“Goodfellas” is considered by many to not only be one of Scorsese’s best films, but also one of the great cinematic achievements of all time. While cooking the meal, consisting of spaghetti and meatballs, Roberts and Unger discuss how food becomes such a pivotal element of the film, becoming a dual symbol representing two of the biggest themes found in Henry Hill’s (Ray Liotta) tale: family and power.

Aside from explaining exactly how to cook the savory pasta dish, the video explores how food becomes a way for Hill and his “family” to bond with one another, as well as attempt to create a sense of normalcy in their lives, such as dinner with Mother while there’s a dead body in their trunk. This can also be seen when Hill, under the influence of cocaine and feeling the pressure from all his wrongdoings crashing on top of him, obsessively tries to cook pasta for his family, something he views as being equally important to his drug deals.

Food also serves as a method for them to assert their power. Roberts and Unger pinpoint the iconic tracking shot that follows Hill and his girlfriend Karen (Lorraine Bracco) through a kitchen and restaurant, as well Hill being able to eat extravagant meals in prison, establishing his power and authority.

“Film to Table” is a series produced by Lexus and L/Studio dedicated to taking iconic film dishes and demonstrating how to make them a reality. Future episodes, which will feature films such as “Eat, Pray, Love” and “Pulp Fiction,” will be uploaded to their website, so if you want to check out past and future episodes, visit their site here.

