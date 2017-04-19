7 Films New to Netflix to Watch In May 2017, Including ‘Inglourious Basterds’ and ‘War Machine’

"Forrest Gump" and "Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie" are also coming to the streaming giant next month.

Netflix has announced the list of films that will be available to stream next month. The list includes new never-before-seen original films and documentaries, as well as acclaimed animated films, some comedies and more classic titles.

1. “Don’t Think Twice” (available May 1)

2. “Inglourious Basterds” (available May 22)

3. “The Place Beyond the Pines” (available May 16)

4. “Southpaw” (available May 24)

5. “Lovesong” (available May 15)

6. “Hunter Gatherer” (available May 8)

7. “War Machine” (available May 26)

David Michôd’s adaptation of the book “The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan” by the late journalist Michael Hastings, stars Brad Pitt, Tilda Swinton and Ben Kingsley. The part reality, part parody film follows a U.S. General’s roller-coaster rise and fall.

Here’s the rest of the incoming films:

“In the Shadow of Iris” (available May 1)

“American Experience: The Big Burn” (available May 1)

“American Experience: The Boys of ’36” (available May 1)

“Anvil! The Story of Anvil” (available May 1)

“Blood on the Mountain” (available May 1)

“Chaahat” (available May 1)

“Chocolat” (available May 1)

“Decanted” (available May 1)

“Drifter” (available May 1)

“Forrest Gump” (available May 1)

“Happy Feet” (available May 1)

“Love” (available May 1)

“Losing Sight of Shore” (available May 1)

“Malibu’s Most Wanted” (available May 1)

“Nerdland” (available May 1)

“Raja Hindustani” (available May 1)

“Richard Pryor: Icon” (available May 1)

“Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower” (available May 2)

“Hija De La Laguna” (available May 2)

“Two Lovers and a Bear” (available May 2)

“Simplemente Manu NNa” (available May 5)

“The Mars Generation” (available May 5)

“Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie” (available May 5)

“Cold War 2” (available May 6)

“When the Bough Breaks” (available May 6)

“Stake Land II” (available May 7)

“The Host” (available May 7)

“Beyond the Gates” (available May 8)

“All We Had” (available May 9)

“El apóstata” (available May 10)

“The Adventure Club” (available May 10)

“Get Me Roger Ston” (available May 12)

“Mindhorn” (available May 12)

“Sahara” (available May 12)

“Command and Control” (available May 15)

“Cave” (available May 15)

“The Intent” (available May 16)

“The Break-Up” (available May 16)

“What’s With Wheat” (available May 21)

“They Call Us Monsters” (available May 22)

“Dig Two Graves” (available May 23)

“Believe” (available May 26)

“I am Jane Doe” (available May 26)

“Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower (available May 26)

“Forever Pure” (available May 29)

“A New High” (available May 29)

“Doctor Strange” (available May 30)

“Masterminds” (available May 30)

