‘Flaked’ Season 2 First Look: Netflix Sets Release Date for Will Arnett’s Next Ride

Exclusive: The Netflix original comedy returns this summer for another ride through sun-drenched Venice.

The gauzy sunlit streets of Venice are returning to Netflix on June 2, as the second season of the original series “Flaked” sets its official release date.

“Flaked,” created by Will Arnett and Mark Chappell and developed by Mitch Hurwitz, stars Arnett as Chip, a recovering alcoholic living by the beach in Los Angeles, juggling a complicated personal life with the lies he’s told to stay afloat.

Netflix has, of course, been a real home for Arnett in recent years, with the actor also starring in the original series “BoJack Horseman” and “A Series of Unfortunate Events” (not to mention the Season 4 revival of “Arrested Development”). The “Flaked” Season 1 cast included Ruth Kearney, David Sullivan, Lina Esco, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Kirstie Alley, Heather Graham, Annabeth Gish, Robert Wisdom, Mark Boone Junior and Elisabeth Röhm.

The date does mean “Flaked” will be ineligible to compete in this year’s Emmys race (series must air half their episodes or more before May 31), but it will give the show some breathing room after a crowded TV May release calendar, especially when it comes to Netflix premieres. (“Master of None,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Bloodline,” “House of Cards,” and “Sense8” all premiere over the course of those weeks.)

While the first-look image below hints at a laid back California vibe, not to mention a sign of newfound commitment for Chip, be wary: the official tagline for the series, per Netflix, is “Backpedaling just got harder.” Find out more about what that means when “Flaked” bikes back onto our screens on Friday, June 2.

