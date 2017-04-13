Attention, Filmmakers: Enter Francis Ford Coppola’s Short Film Competition And You Could Go to Sundance

The five finalist films will be screened at a private event during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, next January.

The Francis Ford Coppola Winery and the director’s literary magazine Zoetrope: All Story have launched a new short film competition and are now taking submissions. The shorts will be judged by the son of “The Godfather” helmer, filmmaker Roman Coppola. The five finalist films will be screened at a private event during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, next January. A grand prize of $5,000 will be awarded to a final winner from among the five finalists.

“This is an opportunity for anyone who wants to share their creative vision through film but otherwise may have limited resources,” Roman Coppola said in a statement. “Through our competition, anyone can shoot a film on a smartphone.”

Roman Coppola is one of the creators of the Amazon Prime series “Mozart in the Jungle” and the writer and producer of “The Darjeeling Limited.” He also helmed “A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III,” starring Bill Murray and Charlie Sheen, and co-directed the short film “Prada: Candy” alongside Wes Anderson.

The competition will run through September 5. Filmmakers who wish to participate, could submit their original short film 3-10 minutes in length through CoppolaShorts.com.

