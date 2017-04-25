‘Game of Thrones’ Deleted Scenes Reveal Tywin Lannister Fishing In a Rare Moment of Relaxation — Watch

A new video ranks the best outtakes from the "Game of Thrones" DVDs, and what each reveals about the inhabitants Westeros.

Everyone knows HBO’s “Game of Thrones” likes to pack a lot of plot into a little season. In fact, there are so many storylines in the hit show that some feel underdeveloped while others seem to drag on forever. But that is inevitable when creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have to truncate each roughly 700-page book by George R. R. Martin into one season.

The show films a lot more footage than it can use, as evidenced by the many deleted scenes in the special features section of the DVD sets. Thanks to a new compilation from YouTube channel WhatCulture, you can experience the best deleted scenes without having to invest in the DVDs. The video is narrated by a cheeky brit who contextualizes his favorite scenes with information from the books, as well as refreshing your memory of what the hell was going on back in season two.

Each tidbit is very short, but revealing. One rather bawdy scene shows an intense girl on girl strangling (not surprising) by the Dothraki handmaiden who betrayed Daenerys, Doreah. Another shows Loras expressing remorse for pushing Renly to seek the Iron Throne after it led to his death. Perhaps the most disarming, though, is the image of the power hungry Tywin Lannister relaxing by the riverbank with a long fishing pole.

The seventh season of “Game of Thrones” returns to HBO on July 16th, with just seven episodes. Watch the outtakes below:

