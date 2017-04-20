‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Photos: Get You Someone Who Looks at You the Way Tormund Looks at Brienne of Tarth

Lyanna Mormont is here to save us all.

Heavy lies the crown in Westeros, where the wheel that keeps spinning may soon be broken by blood and fire. HBO has released 15 new images from the upcoming season of “Game of Thrones,” which comes to the network this summer and marks the beginning of the end for the high-fantasy series. Avail yourself of them below.

Among the highlights: Daenerys and her crew’s slick new outfits, which clearly convey how ready they are to take the Iron throne; Tormund once again gazing upon Brienne of Tarth with what presumably passes for affection among the Free Folk (your day has come, shippers); the Hound looking stoic atop his horse, which is no doubt escorting him to the Cleganebowl we all know is coming; and, of course, fan favorite Lyanna Mormont delivering what’s surely another rousing speech to the men of the north.

This shortened season of “Game of Thrones,” which will consist of seven episodes rather than the usual 10, premieres on July 16. The eighth and final season will air next year. Many of the pictured characters will surely die in the meantime, so enjoy their company while you can.

