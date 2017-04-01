‘Game of Thrones’ Trailer Gets the ’80s Sitcom Treatment in new Viral Video — Watch

"Everybody Wants to Rule the World," indeed!

The new “Game of Thrones” season 7 trailer dropped this week, and fans worldwide are obsessing over the clip. But ScreenCrush paid tribute to the dramatic promo with a funny remix called “What If Game of Thrones Was an ‘80s Sitcom?” that just might be as iconic as the original.

Tweaking the promo with the “Full House” font and a new soundtrack from Tears For Fears’ iconic (and thematically appropriate) ’80s smash “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” the video gives a totally rad new spin on the HBO epic.

Kit Harington recently spoke to The Huffington Post about the upcoming season.

“I certainly did more this season than I’ve ever done. I think every actor on it did more action, had more action, had more scenes,” he said. “They really focused it because less characters are coming in, and they’re focusing in on the existing ones, and there are lots of people who cross paths, and that’s something that I think the audience has been waiting for for a long time.”

Watch the fun ’80s video below:

