‘Gemini Man’: Ang Lee Might Direct ‘Game of Thrones’ Showrunner David Benioff’s Sci-Fi Script

Tony Scott and Curtis Hanson were previously attached to the project.

Here’s a pairing that probably never occurred to you: Ang Lee and David Benioff. Variety reports that the two-time Best Director winner is in talks to direct the sci-fi-action film “Gemini Man,” which has been in one stage of development or another for a full 20 years. The most recent iteration would have seen “L.A. Confidential” director Curtis Hanson working with a script from Benioff, the co-creator and -showrunner of “Game of Thrones.”

Lee, who won the Academy Award for Best Director for both “Brokeback Mountain” and “Life of Pi,” most recently directed “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.” “Gemini Man” follows an aging NSA agent whose retirement plans aren’t received well — he ends up being targeted by an assassin who just so happens to be a younger clone of himself.

Benioff previously wrote “The 25th Hour,” later adapting his novel for Spike Lee’s celebrated film version starring Edward Norton. Negotiations for “Gemini Man” — which, back in 1997, was to be directed by the late Tony Scott — are said to be in the early stages.

