‘Genius’: Albert Einstein Undergoes a Heated Interrogation in Exclusive Sneak Peek — Watch

In anticipation of Nat Geo Channel’s upcoming “Genius” premiere, IndieWire has an exclusive first look clip from the network’s new 10-part event series about the life of famed physicist Albert Einstein.

In the very timely clip below, Einstein (Geoffrey Rush) and his wife Elsa (Emily Watson) are trying to escape the anti-Semitism and war efforts of Nazi Germany. As they attempt to emigrate from Germany to America, they face an unjust and heated interrogation from a consulate official (played by Vincent Kartheiser) within the United States embassy.

“Genius,” based on the Walter Isaacson biography “Einstein: His Life and Universe,” marks the network’s first scripted television project. The series chronicles the turbulent life of Einstein from his rebellious, formative years in which his quest for the answers to the cosmos was hindered by tumultuous relationships and a mundane position as a patent clerk, to his time as the most recognized scientific figure of the 20th century, who battled with antisemitism, fractured relationships, and challenges to his personal beliefs.

Oscar winner Rush plays the older, wild-haired Einstein whom we are more familiar with, while Johnny Flynn, portrays the younger version of the genius. In addition to Watson and Kartheiser, the series also co-stars “Grey’s Anatomy” star T.R. Knight as J. Edgar Hoover, Richard Topol and Ralph Brown as scientists Fritz Haber and Max Planck, respectively, and finally Ania Bukstein as Russian spy Margarita Konenkova, with whom Einstein had a torrid affair while he was well into his 60s.

The first episode of “Genius” will be directed by Ron Howard, who is also the executive producer alongside Brian Grazer. “Genius” will premiere on Tuesday April 25 at 9 p.m. on Nat Geo Channel. Check out the clip below.

