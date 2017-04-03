‘Get Out’ Breaks Another Record: Jordan Peele Has the Highest Grossing Debut Based On An Original Screenplay

With $156 million and counting, Jordan Peele's social thriller "Get Out" is unstoppable at the box office.

When “Get Out” crossed $100 million a couple weeks ago, Jordan Peele became the first African-American writer-director to have a debut film surpass the mark at the box office. Flash forward a couple weeks and “Get Out” now stands at a remarkable $156 million, which means Peele has earned yet another record.

According to Forbes, “Get Out” is now the highest grossing debut film from a writer-director based on an original screenplay. The previous record holder was “The Blair Witch Project,” which ended its run in 1999 with $140 million.

At this point, Peele’s social thriller should have no problem passing the $160 million mark. In its seven weeks of release so far, the movie has held on remarkably well, dropping less than 36% each weekend. Most horror movies are incredibly front loaded, but “Get Out” has bucked the trend entirely.

“Get Out” represents the feature debut of writer-director Peele. He co-wrote the 2016 comedy “Keanu,” but “Get Out” is his first solo outing. The success has launched Peele to becoming one of the hottest new filmmakers in Hollywood. He has gone on record saying he wants to make four more social thrillers, but Warner Bros. is reportedly eyeing him to helm their long-in-the-works “Akira” adaptation. Whatever Peele does next, at least he’ll have a couple records under his belt.

