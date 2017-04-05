‘Ghost in the Shell’ Box Office Was Hurt by Whitewashing Controversy and Poor Reviews, Says Paramount Executive

“Ghost in the Shell” opened to $19 million last weekend, less than half what “The Boss Baby” made over the same three days. The film received backlash for the better part of a year due to its casting of Scarlett Johansson in the lead role, which Paramount executive Kyle Davies now admits played a part in the film’s disappointing financial take so far.
“We had hopes for better results domestically. I think the conversation regarding casting impacted the reviews,” said Davies, Paramount’s domestic distribution chief. “You’ve got a movie that is very important to the fanboys since it’s based on a Japanese anime movie. So you’re always trying to thread that needle between honoring the source material and make a movie for a mass audience. That’s challenging, but clearly the reviews didn’t help.”
First published in 1989, Masamune Shirow’s beloved manga was previously adapted as an anime film in 1995; Johansson’s character had always been portrayed as Japanese before. Read Davies’ full interview here.
Comments
That and It is PG13. The lamest worst rating/genre film making can ever have. I will NEVER pay money for a pg 13 film. There is no point. This should have been R and ridiculous. Don’t say that mainstream crap blame game. 50shades is fine then Rated R ghost in the shell would be awesome. Out of touch hollywood strikes again.
He’s perfectly right. The movie bombed because everyone who goes to the movies was furious with a white actress taking over a job from an asian one. It didn’t had anything to do with the strong competition with box office giants like Beauty and the Beast, Boss Baby, Logan, Kong, etc., or with the fact that the movie looked lame from the very first trailer, no, people stayed out of the movie because of the whitewashing.
When those idiots will learn that this whitewashing problem, besides being utterly stupid and hypocrite (I didn’t see anyone complaining with Chiwetel Ejiofor playing a character that’s originally white on comics on Doctor Strange; Tilda Swinton, unfortunately, didn’t had the same luck), only matters to a handful of idiots and trolls? Most people who watch movies really don’t care about whose race is the character on screen, all they want to do is to watch a good story – which, of course, ain’t the case of the Ghost in the Shell movie.