‘Ghost in the Shell’ Trailer Parody Lampoons the Film’s Controversial Reception — Watch

From the whitewashing controversy to its similarities to "The Matrix," the clip features some of the most negative critical reactions to Rupert Sanders' live-action adaptation.

Rupert Sanders’ “Ghost in the Shell” has gotten its share of controversy and poor reviews. Now, Paramount’s live-action adaptation of Masamune Shirow’s 1989 beloved manga has gotten the “Critics Are Raving” treatment.

READ MORE: ‘Ghost in the Shell’ Box Office Was Hurt by Whitewashing Controversy and Poor Reviews, Says Paramount Executive

From the whitewashing controversy ignited by the casting of Scarlett Johansson to play the lead in adaptation of the classic Japanese anime series, to the film’s similarities to “The Matrix,” the “Critics Are Raving” trailer by ScreenCrush gathers some of the most negative critical reactions to the film, which was released in theaters in the U.S. on March 31. The trailer features clips from the film’s previously released trailers.

READ MORE: 7 Classic Anime That Hollywood Should Remake After ‘Ghost in the Shell’ (And One That They Really Need to Leave Alone)

Shirow’s iconic manga series was adapted as an anime film in 1995 by Mamoru Oshii. In spite of its negative reviews, Paramount’s $110 million production has grossed a little over $124 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Watch the “Critics Are Raving” trailer for “Ghost in the Shell” below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.