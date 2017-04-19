‘Gifted’: Chris Evans, Jenny Slate and Octavia Spencer Talk Marc Webb’s ‘Collaborative’ Directing Style — Watch

"I have so much affection for how he approaches the work," Spencer says of Webb's style.

If you’re still doubting the reality of “Gifted,” the film out of your wildest dreams where Chris Evans raises a young child, saves some cats, and romances Jenny Slate, allow the movie’s stars talking about their experience working with director Marc Webb to convince you of its existence.

In our exclusive featurette, Evans, Slate, and Octavia Spencer discuss the admiration they have for the collaborative environment Webb brought to directing. Webb himself goes on to talk about how, after working on blockbusters, he was eager to come back to his roots with a film that focused on “intimate, personal relationships.”

“The reason this film feels so lovely to me is that Marc doesn’t just care about the thrills of it,” Slate says in the featurette. “The emotional stakes are something that he really cares about.”

“Gifted” is currently playing in theaters. Check out our exclusive featurette below.

