‘Gilmore Girls’ Revival: Lauren Graham Says She’s Not Sure There’s a Need for a Second Season

The actress addressed rumors about a second season of the "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

Last month, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said the streaming giant was in “very preliminary” talks with “Gilmore Girls” creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino for a second season of the revival of the early-2000s cult classic family dramedy. “We hope [for more],” Sarandos told the UK’s Press Association. “We obviously loved the success of the show. Fans loved how well it was done; it delivered what they hoped,” he said.

However, during Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys Event, Sunday night, Lauren Graham said she’s not sure there’s a need for a second season. “If it all existed in a vacuum, I would play that character until my dying day … Now it’s become what could we do with this story that is satisfying, that is worth continuing. I don’t know if there is a need to do more. I wouldn’t want it to feel like we overstayed our welcome,” the actress said, as reported by Deadline.

Both Graham and Alexis Bledel said they have not been approached by the producers about making a next season. For Bledel, it all comes down to “what story we’re telling … I’m just interested in telling a story that is dynamic and that I can hook into.”

Up next for Bledel is Hulu’s series adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” premiering April 26. Graham will star in Fox’s comedy pilot “Linda From HR”.

