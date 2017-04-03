‘Girlboss’ Trailer: A Nasty Gal Learns That Online Retail Can Be a Bitch in New Netflix Series

Based on the best-selling book by Sophia Amoruso, the show will premiere on April 21.

The world of online retail can be a bitch, but it takes one to know one. In Netflix’s new series “Girlboss,” one young woman is going to find out what it takes to go into e-commerce for herself.

Inspired by the best-selling book “#Girlboss” by Sophia Amoruso, the series tells her story of starting out by dipping her toes in the eBay pond by clothes-flipping her vintage finds at local thrift stores. The first scene in the trailer below riffs off of a real-life event in which Amoruso bought a vintage Chanel jacket for $8 and sold it for $1,000.

It’s not clear how much the series will follow Amoruso’s entrepreneurial trajectory, but there’s plenty to mine from her experiences. After some highs and lows, Amoruso launched her own fashion brand, Nasty Gal, which became a popular and fast-growing retailer. Much of her brand was aimed at young women and relied heavily on social media to get the word out. At its height, the retailer became a multi-million dollar empire and even opened two brick-and-mortar shops. It also had its share of controversies, from allegedly firing pregnant employees to low workplace morale. The business filed for bankruptcy in 2016.

Britt Robertson (“Casual,” “Under the Dome”) stars as Sophia alongside Ellie Reed (“2 Broke Girls”) as Annie, Alphonso McAuley (“The Middle”) as Dax, Johnny Simmons (“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”) as Shane and Dean Norris. The trailer also shows cameos by RuPaul and “Community’s” Jim Rash.

“Pitch Perfect’s” Kay Cannon acts as creator, executive producer and showrunner on “Girlboss.” Executive producers include Amoruso, Charlize Theron, Laverne McKinnon and Beth Kono of Denver & Delilah, and Christian Ditter.

Check out the trailer, a couple photos and the new poster below:

Netflix will release all 13 half-hour episodes of “Girlboss” on April 21.

