‘Girls’ Cast Stars in Hilarious Jimmy Kimmel ‘Golden Girls’ Spoof — Watch

Lena Dunham, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet and Allison Williams imagine what their 50-year reunion show would be like.

As the “Girls” series finale quickly approaches, Lena Dunham, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet and Allison Williams are already imagining what their 50-year reunion show would be like, and they even have a title for it: “The Golden GIRLS.” The cast of the hit HBO series starred in a “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” spoof of the iconic ’80s and ’90s TV show, and the result is simply hilarious.

Created and produced by Dunham, co-produced by Jaden Smith Jr. and directed by Blue Ivy Carter, so says the credits (remember, this will be in 2067), the mock reunion show opens with an ’80s-style theme. The show finds a heavy-smoker Jessa (Kirke) on “recreation morphine,” while they all plan a “birthday/divorce/knee surgery party” for Marnie’s (William) 77th birthday. Elijah (Andrew Rannells) also makes an appearance, but he has not aged one bit, thanks to “Oil of Olay and boxed wine.”

The final episode of “Girls” will air Sunday, April 16. Check out the funny sketch, which aired Wednesday, below.

