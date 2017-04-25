‘Girls’ at Tribeca 2017: Watch the Livestream with Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner Here

The show's creators will discuss the HBO series, Lenny Letter and the highs and lows of their career with America Ferrera.

Now that “Girls” has ended for good — on our TVs, if not in our hearts — the Tribeca Film Festival will revisit the show once more with a panel on Tuesday.

Here’s a description for the panel:

6:00 PM: Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner Talk with America Ferrera

(Tribeca Talks: Storytellers)

Initially discovered for her original voice in breakout film “Tiny Furniture,” Lena Dunham has since gone on to win a Golden Globe for her performance in “Girls,” which was created by Dunham and is helmed by Jenni Konner, whose other work includes the series “Help Me Help You”. The duo also co-founded the media brand Lenny, home of the feminist weekly newsletter Lenny Letter (LennyLetter.com). In a can’t miss conversation with America Ferrera, Dunham and Konner will discuss “Girls,” the industry, and the highs and lows of their careers.

“Girls” starred Dunham as Hannah, a 20-something writer who fancied herself as the voice of her generation. Along with her three friends Marnie (Allison Williams), Jessa (Jemima Kirke) and Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet), the four girls try to navigate life in New York, ranging from school and career to addiction, relationships and even motherhood.

For those of us who cannot attend, however, the panel will be livestreamed at 6 p.m. ET via Facebook Live on the Tribeca Film Festival Facebook page and below:

