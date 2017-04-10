GKIDS Supercut Pays Tribute to the Indie Animated Film Distributor — Watch

The New York-based studio will release "My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea" this Friday.

GKIDS will release its latest animated film,”My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea,” this Friday, April 14. And to celebrate, animation fans Carlos Aguilar and Conor Holt, the guys behind the “One Week Only Podcast,” have created a video compilation of its catalogue, to pay tribute to the New York-based indie animated film distributor.

The beautiful supercut features clips from all of GKIDS releases, including the studio’s Academy Awards-nominated titles: “The Secret of Kells” (2009), “A Cat in Paris” (2011), “Chico and Rita” (2011), “Ernest & Celestine” (2013), “Song of the Sea” (2014), “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya” (2014), “Boy and the World” (2015), “When Marnie Was There” (2015), and “My Life as a Zucchini” (2016).

The footage is set to the tune of four of the duo’s favorite songs from GKIDS films, including Christen Mooney’s “Aisling Song” (“The Secret of Kells”), Joe Hisaishi’s “Despair” (“The Tale of The Princess Kaguya”), and Priscilla Ahn’s “Fine on the Outside” (“When Marnie Was There”).

“This tribute aims to highlight the collection of works that GKIDS has taken under its wing and elevated to unprecedented heights in the realm of auteur animation,” reads the video description on the podcast’s YouTube channel. Watch the supercut below.

