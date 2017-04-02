GLAAD Media Awards 2017: ‘Moonlight,’ ‘Black Mirror,’ and ‘Other People’ Win Big — Full List

The ceremony will air April 6 on Logo.

The 2017 GLAAD Media Awards took place on April 1 in Beverly Hills, and some of IndieWire’s favorite films and shows were honored at the ceremony. The event, which will air on Logo on April 6, presented the night’s biggest honor to “Moonlight,” which was chosen as Outstanding Film — Wide Release.

Writer Tarell Alvin McCraney accepted on behalf of the film and gave a passionate speech.

“We win when we give our children, the ones who are going missing in the night, or wondering how much they matter to us, to each other, to the law… give them the courage, the tools and resources to scatter their light across the cinema walls and make the face of heaven so fine,” he said. “We won for ‘Moonlight’ today, but how are we winning tomorrow?”

See the full list of winners below, via our sister site Deadline:

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: “Moonlight” (A24)

Stephen F. Kolzak Award: Troye Sivan

Outstanding Comedy Series: “Transparent” (Amazon)

Outstanding Drama Series: “Shadowhunters” (Freeform)

Vanguard Award: Patricia Arquette

Outstanding Film – Limited Release: “Other People” (Vertical Entertainment)

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series: “Eyewitness” (USA Network)

Outstanding Individual Episode: “San Junipero” from “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

Outstanding Daily Drama: “The Bold and The Beautiful” (CBS)

Outstanding Comic Book: “The Woods,” written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios)

