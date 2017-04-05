GLAAD Media Awards: Watch ‘Moonlight’ Co-Writer Tarell Alvin McCraney Accept the Prize for Outstanding Film (Exclusive)

The ceremony airs tomorrow night on Logo.

“Moonlight” was among the big winners at last weekend’s GLAAD Media Awards, taking home the award for Outstanding Film — Wide Release. Co-writer Tarell Alvin McCraney — on whose unproduced play “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue” the film was based — accepted the prize from Mary J. Blige, and his impassioned speech has been provided exclusively to IndieWire ahead of the ceremony’s broadcast tomorrow night. Watch below.

READ MORE: GLAAD Media Awards 2017: ‘Moonlight,’ ‘Black Mirror,’ and ‘Other People’ Win Big — Full List

“We win when we give our children, the ones who are going missing in the night, or wondering how much they matter to us, to each other, to the law…give them the courage, the tools and resources to scatter their light across the cinema walls and make the face of heaven so fine,” says McCraney during his remarks. “We won for ‘Moonlight’ today, but how are we winning tomorrow?”

READ MORE: GLAAD Launches Grant and Mentorship to Support LGBTQ Filmmakers and Stories

Blige is visibly moved by McCraney’s words, and those in attendance are enthusiastic as well; the playwright-turned-screenwriter was joined onstage by actor Trevante Rhodes and producer Jeremy Kleiner. This year’s GLAAD Media Awards, the 28th, will air on Logo tomorrow, Thursday April 6, at 10 p.m. EST.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.