‘Good Time’ First Look: Robert Pattinson’s Indie Hot Streak Continues With Safdie Brothers’ Cannes Contender

Ben and Joshua Safdie's latest film about a bank robber will premiere in Competition at the Cannes Film Festival next month.

Robert Pattinson is extending his list of films that will have their world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival with “Good Time,” which follows a bank robber who finds himself unable to evade those who are looking for him. The film will play in Competition at Cannes. Pattinson’s previous Cannes movies include David Cronenberg’s “Cosmopolis” and “Maps To The Stars” and David Michod’s “The Rover.”

Directed by brothers Ben Safdie and Joshua Safdie, “Good Time” also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh and Barkhad Abdi. Josh Safdie recently commented on the film in an Instagram post, saying:

GOOD TIME, the film we’ve been slaving over for the past 19 months, will world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in the main competition! Here’s a still of #RobertPattinson as Connie. He and everyone else in the film are incredible. @a24 will release it in the US. This movie couldn’t have happened without many great HARD working people, who know who they are.. Hope we made you proud.

The Safdie brothers have been fixtures at Cannes since their first two features, “The Pleasure of Being Robbed” and “Go Get Some Rosemary” (also titled “Daddy Long Legs”), which played in the festival’s Directors Fortnight section in 2008 and 2009.

