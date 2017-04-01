‘Grand Theft Auto’ Trailer: AMC Series First Look is Wild — Too Bad it’s April Fools’ Day

IGN went all out for a creative first look at the dynamic show that doesn't exist. Watch the explosive footage.

Most April Fools’ Day gags are pretty lame, but IGN dropped a fake trailer on April 1 that will make fans pine for a real take. The video game media company released “AMC’s Grand Theft Auto – Official Trailer (2017),” which perfectly encapsulates the vibe of the anarchic game.

The clip stars Steven Ogg, who did voice acting and motion capture for Trevor Philips in “Grand Theft Auto V.” He also has had guest roles in real AMC shows such as Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead.

Ogg spoke to Buzzfeed about how he influenced the role of Trevor in the game.

“Trevor definitely evolved as I performed him,” he said. “Nuances and character traits that began to appear — his walk, his manner of speech, his reactions, definitely informed his development throughout the game. It was so great as an actor because if I just trusted the words written — those words informed my choices and how Trevor came to life. If there were things I didn’t understand about the character of Trevor — I made it make sense.”

Watch the trailer below:

