‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’: First Reactions to James Gunn’s ‘Fun-Packed’ Sequel

The second film in the Guardiansverse opens in theaters May 5.

On Monday night, a group of film journalists got an early look at “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” ahead of the theatrical release of the Marvel superhero movie next month. And, while reviews of the second film in the Guardiansverse do not come out until April 24, those who attended the screening last night were allowed to share their reactions on their personal social media accounts.

READ MORE: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Cast and Director Curate a Mixtape with Their Favorite Songs — Listen

Written and directed by James Gunn, the new installment finds the team from the first film still in space. Their mishaps continue as the try to decipher Peter Quill’s real bloodline. The film stars Chris Pratt (as Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Vin Diesel (Baby Groot), and Kurt Russell (as Star-Lord’s father, Ego).

Gunn also penned and directed the first “Guardians,” which was released back in 2014, grossing $333 million domestically and $773 million worldwide. Just hours before yesterday’s screening, the filmmaker announced he will return to script and helm the third film in the Guardians trilogy.

READ MORE: 50 Movies to See This Summer

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” opens in theaters May 5. Read some of the early reactions to the “fun-packed” sequel below.

#GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2: More adventures w/kooky space people. Exactly as advertised. Best use of "Mr. Blue Sky" since ETERNAL SUNSHINE. — erickohn (@erickohn) April 18, 2017

I doubt I'll see a more fun blockbuster this summer than GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, VOL. 2. Yes, looking at you, FATE OF THE FURIOUS. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) April 18, 2017

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 2 kept a smile on my face from beginning to end. Funny, action packed, emotional, and tons of surprises. Thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/aIz7Redwin — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 18, 2017

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 2 is a lot of fun. Action-packed & even more classic '70s/early '80s music cues. — Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) April 18, 2017

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 is exciting, funny, gorgeous & a helluva tearjerker. For many, it will become their new favorite Marvel movie pic.twitter.com/Po4ZOSPs8Q — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 18, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is funnier than the original, a ton of surprises, and an unexpected emotional profoundness. I am Groot. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 18, 2017

Don't think I've heard so much laughter at a press screening. People seemed to really be digging Guardians Vol. 2. Can't say more (yet) — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) April 18, 2017

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 2. is very fun. Takes the EMPIRE "split up your characters" strategy. Drax is a hoot. Baby Groot steals the show — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 18, 2017

Holy smokes was Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2 fun! I had a smile plastered on my face nearly the whole time. Tons of Easter eggs too. pic.twitter.com/558Q7nw8yN — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) April 18, 2017

Damn. I loved Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. @JamesGunn is a hero and surprise faces steal the show. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 18, 2017

I say without hyperbole: #GotGVol2 is MCU at its very best. Grand adventure with intimate stakes. Uses every damn color in the crayon box. 🌈 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) April 18, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is filled with tons of surprises and an unexpected amount of emotion. Another Marvel winner. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 18, 2017

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.