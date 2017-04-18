‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’: First Reactions to James Gunn’s ‘Fun-Packed’ Sequel

On Monday night, a group of film journalists got an early look at “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” ahead of the theatrical release of the Marvel superhero movie next month. And, while reviews of the second film in the Guardiansverse do not come out until April 24, those who attended the screening last night were allowed to share their reactions on their personal social media accounts.
READ MORE: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Cast and Director Curate a Mixtape with Their Favorite Songs — Listen
Written and directed by James Gunn, the new installment finds the team from the first film still in space. Their mishaps continue as the try to decipher Peter Quill’s real bloodline. The film stars Chris Pratt (as Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Vin Diesel (Baby Groot), and Kurt Russell (as Star-Lord’s father, Ego).
Gunn also penned and directed the first “Guardians,” which was released back in 2014, grossing $333 million domestically and $773 million worldwide. Just hours before yesterday’s screening, the filmmaker announced he will return to script and helm the third film in the Guardians trilogy.
READ MORE: 50 Movies to See This Summer
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” opens in theaters May 5. Read some of the early reactions to the “fun-packed” sequel below.
Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.