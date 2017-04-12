Guillermo del Toro Pitched ‘Star Wars’ Film Ideas To Lucasfilm

“I would do the sort of 'Godfather' saga," Del Toro has said in the past about his ideas for a "Star Wars" movie.

Is a “Star Wars” film on the horizon for director Guillermo del Toro? While he has become cautious about publicly discussing ideas for films he may want to do, in a recent interview with Collider the filmmaker revealed he has already shared his ideas for a “Star Wars” movie with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and John Knoll, Chief Creative Officer of Industrial Light & Magic.

When asked if he would consider doing a “Star Wars” movie, before giving a straight answer, the “Hellboy” helmer explained, “In 2006, Mike Fleming at Deadline wrote an article that said ‘Guillermo del Toro is busy until 2012’ and he published 20 things I was maybe doing. Since then I haven’t been able to live down that. Every time I say ‘good morning’ somebody says ‘Guillermo is doing Good Morning!’, so I will not comment on this…I look like a kook. Neil Gaiman once said, ‘I would like to write Doctor Strange with Guillermo’ then all of a sudden in IMDb I had Doctor Strange [listed].”

He then added, “Saying all that caveat, I will say there’s some characters that are great, and I have talked to Kathleen Kennedy and John Knoll about ideas.” However, he did not share further details.

In an interview with Yahoo Movies back in 2015, Del Toro revealed what he had in mind for a “Star Wars” anthology movie. “I would do the sort of ‘Godfather’ saga that Jabba the Hutt had to go through to gain control,” he said. “One, because it’s the character that looks the most like me, and I like him. I love the idea of a Hutt type of mafia, a very complex coup. I just love the character.”

