‘Broad City’: Abbi and Ilana Prank Each Other in Hilarious April Fool’s Day Short — Watch

A video chat between Abbi and Illana takes a dark turn during a special short entitled "Hack Into Broad City."

Season four of Comedy Central’s “Broad City” doesn’t return until August, but fans of the show can get their Abbi and Illana fix early thanks to a hilarious new short entitled “Hack Into Broad City,” in which the ladies pull an April Fool’s Day prank on each other. Things take a bit of a dark turn in the middle of the prank when it’s unclear who’s the prankster and who’s the prankee, testing the strength of the pair’s friendship.

“It’s hard to say, but I just feel like we’ve been hanging out too much lately,” Ilana says during a video chat with Abbi. “I mean it’s been like all the time every fuckin’ day. Are we even individuals anymore, you know? Or are we just one fused brain? We’ve reached a tipping point and — this is the hardest part — but I think we need a break. A friend break.”

When Abbi’s surprising reaction blindsides Illana, stuff hits the fan. The short ends with Abbi breaking a bowl and Illana abruptly running out of her room, but we won’t spoil the rest. If there’s any lesson to be learned, it’s this: Plan you April Fool’s Day pranks at your own risk.

Check out the new short below.



