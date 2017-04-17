Hans Zimmer Breaks Out the ‘Inception’ Horns For Epic Coachella 2017 Performance — Watch

Zimmer also performed music from "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "The Dark Knight."

Legendary film composer Hans Zimmer took the stage at Coachella for the first time ever on Sunday, joining a live orchestra to perform music from the scores of movies including “Inception,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “The Dark Knight.” Though Coachella is not known for festival goers rocking out to movie scores, the performance was very well attended, even if nobody really knew how to dance to the slow, ominous sound of drums and horns.

READ MORE: ‘A Star is Born’ Remake: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Saddle Up for Coachella-Set Shoot

Zimmer donned a guitar and had no problem rocking out to his cinematic compositions. The German-born composer has written scores for more than 150 films, most recently re-teaming with “Inception” director Christopher Nolan on “Dunkirk,” which follows the Allied soldiers in World War II who were trapped on France’s Dunkirk beach in 1940 facing almost certain death, being surrounded by the German Army. Zimmer also recently served as composer on Dreamworks Animation’s “The Boss Baby,” Twentieth Century Fox’s “Hidden Figures,” and the entire 49-track soundtrack to the BBC series, “Planet Earth II Suite,” released last fall.

READ MORE: ‘Good Time’ First Look: Robert Pattinson’s Indie Hot Streak Continues With Safdie Brothers’ Cannes Contender

Zimmer is currently at work on a concert film entitled “Hans Zimmer Live on Tour,” which will feature his film music accompanied by exhilarating light effects.

To watch his Coachella performance, check out the video below.



Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.