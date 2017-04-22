Hans Zimmer Shreds During ‘The Dark Knight’ in New Coachella 2017 Video — Watch

The festival's most surprising rock star is in top form during this 13-minute performance.

Hans Zimmer is not only one of the film industry’s most iconic composers, but after a buzzy Coachella set, he’s already a live music legend. Zimmer performed on April 16 with a massive orchestra and crazy light show, playing multiple instruments and blowing minds along the way. The festival has released a new video from the concert, which shows the maestro leading a stirring 13-minute rendition of the “The Dark Knight.”

Zimmer is next scheduled to perform during the second weekend of Coachella on Sunday, April 23. These two festival dates are part of his career-spanning “Hans Zimmer Revealed” tour.

“Performing a concert series like this is something that I have always wanted to do, and I am thrilled to kick off these west coast dates, visit Australia and return to Europe where we had so much fun playing in the summer,” Zimmer said in an official statement when the tour was announced. “I am very excited to get some of my very talented friends together and give our audiences an experience unlike any concert they have ever been to before.”

Watch Zimmer rock out below:

