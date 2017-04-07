HBO Stars Submit to ‘Corporate Bullying’ in Hilarious New Promos —Watch

The stars of “Veep,” “Game of Thrones,” “Westworld” and more open up and say, “Ah!”

HBO has taken its iconic opening — static, the logo and then a harmonious “ahh” cord — and given it life through its series stars.

In a series of promos released Friday, the actors of HBO’s biggest shows stayed in character to mimic the “Ah!” sound in their own unique way. What appears to be the entire “Game of Thrones” cast, including Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Arya and Bran Stark, Cersei and Jaime Lannister, Tormund Giantsbane, The Hound… heck, even Hodor show up to join in the fun. We give you one guess on how well Hodor says “Ah!”

The promo series, titled “It’s What Connects Us,” intend to give us a snapshot of the distinct yet diverse voices that HBO brings. Beyond “Game of Thrones,” check out characters from “Westworld,” “Veep,” “Insecure,” “Ballers,” “Divorce,” “Sesame Street,” Silicon Valley,” “Girls,” “High Maintenance” and more opening up to say, “Ah!”

How many can you identify?

Because we are IndieWire, we must also note the best one of them all: a very committed Justin Theroux as moist Kevin Garvey from “The Leftovers.”

In the final iteration of the promo, “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver couldn’t resist breaking free of the prescribed “Ah!” He instead launched into one of his signature rants that takes the piss out of something.

“What is the point of this whole concept? Nobody tunes into HBO for the static. That is not a beloved sound,” he begins. Watch his full rant below:

HBO also promised (threatened?) to release additional videos in the coming weeks, featuring a variety of talent combos to further demonstrate the diversity of the network’s programming.

