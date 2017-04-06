‘Heal the Living’ Trailer: Tahar Rahim-Starring César-Nominated Drama Details Fallout of Tremendous Tragedy — Watch

One family's tragedy might be the saving grace for another.

After screening at the Venice Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, and Rendez-Vous with French Cinema, Kattell Quillévéré’s lauded “Heal the Living” is headed for its theatrical release.

Based on the novel “Heart,” “Heal the Living” takes place in the aftermath of a tragic car accident leaving a young man, Simon (Gabin Verdet), braindead and forcing his family to decide his fate. Intertwining with a other narrative plots, the decisions one family makes regarding the donation of their son’s organs changes the lives of both the ones he leaves behind and the ones with the possibility of a greater future.

The film has an incredible cast, starring Tahar Rahim (“A Prophet,” “The Past”), Emmanuelle Seigner (“Venus in Fur,” “In The House,” “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly”), Anne Dorval (“Mommy,” “I Killed My Mother”), Kool Shen, Alice Baglioni, and Dominique Blanc.

The film opens in New York City at the newly renovated Quad Cinema on Friday, April 14. Check out our exclusive trailer and poster for the film below.

