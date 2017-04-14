‘HHhH’ Trailer: Jack O’Connell and Jack Raynor Need to Assassinate An Infamous Nazi Leader

Laurent Binet's international bestseller comes to the big screen with a star-studded cast, including Mia Wasikowska and Rosamund Pike.

Operation Anthropoid, in which a team of Czechoslovak British-trained paratroopers assassinated Nazi leader Reinhard Heydrich during World War II, has been Hollywood movie bait dating back to the 1940s. The story was last depicted on the big screen as recently as 2016, when Cillian Murphy and Jamie Dornan starred in “Anthrophoid,” but it looks like we’ll be getting another version of the story in the coming months.

“HHhH,” based on the international bestseller of the same name by Laurent Binet, marks the English-language debut of French director Cédric Jimenez (“The Connection”). Rising talents Jack O’Connell and Jack Raynor play the two paratroopers whose high stakes mission resulted in Heydrich’s assassination. Jason Clarke is playing the Nazi Officer, while Rosamund Pike and Mia Wasikowska round out the cast

The Weinstein Company picked up U.S. distribution rights to the movie back in October 2015, but the title was missing from their recent announcement of their upcoming 2017 slate. The company is notorious for keeping titled locked up, so even though we have a first trailer below, it may take awhile before U.S. audiences get to see it.

