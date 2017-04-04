The 20 Highest Grossing Indies of 2017 (A Running List)

Refreshed weekly, here's a chart of 2017's twenty highest-grossing specialty films (so far).

Please note: The below list only includes domestic (U.S. and Canada only, unless otherwise indicated) grosses for specialty films — indie, foreign (including Bollywood films that open in limited release) and/or documentary — that opened in limited release (599 screens and under) in 2017 and/or were acquired for 2017 distribution by an independent distributor or a studio (or its speciality division). It also includes films that screened only as an Academy-qualifier in 2016.

Grosses include all reported grosses up to April 4, 2017. This chart is updated every Tuesday afternoon. (Last year’s list can be found here.)

1. “I Am Not Your Negro”

Distributor: Magnolia

Release Date: February 3rd

Opening Theater Count: 43

Opening Average: $15,962

Current Gross: $6,789,285

2. “A United Kingdom”

Distributor: Fox Searchlight (acquired at TIFF)

Release Date: February 10th

Opening Theater Count: 4

Opening Average: $16,628

Current Gross: $3,696,378

3. “Table 19″

Distributor: Fox Searchlight (acquired at Sundance)

Release Date: March 3rd

Opening Theater Count: 868

Opening Average: $1,821

Current Gross: $3,606,977

4. “The Zookeeper’s Wife”

Distributor: Focus Features

Release Date: March 31st

Opening Theater Count: 541

Opening Average: $6,079

Current Gross: $3,288,835

5. “Raees”

Distributor: Zee TV

Release Date: January 25th

Opening Theater Count: 265

Opening Average: $6,768

Current Gross: $3,262,954

6. “The Oscar Nominated Short Films”

Distributor: Shorts International

Release Date: February 10th

Opening Theater Count: 206

Opening Average: $3,361

Current Gross: $2,835,355

7. “The Salesman”

Distributor: Cohen Media Group

Release Date: January 7th

Opening Theater Count: 3

Opening Average: $23,693

Current Gross: $2,348,507

Cohen Media Group

8. “Un Padre No Tan Padre”

Distributor: Pantelion

Release Date: January 27th

Opening Theater Count: 312

Opening Average: $3,137

Current Gross: $2,156,047

9. “Kedi”

Distributor: Oscilloscope

Release Date: February 10th

Opening Theater Count: 1

Opening Average: $40,103

Current Gross: $2,025,391

10. “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”

Distributor: FIP

Release Date: March 10th

Opening Theater Count: 152

Opening Average: $5,671

Current Gross: $1,934,699

11. “Everybody Loves Somebody”

Distributor: Pantelion

Release Date: February 17th

Opening Theater Count: 333

Opening Average: $2,784

Current Gross: $1,915,789

12. “Slamma Jamma”

Distributor: River Rain

Release Date: March 24th

Opening Theater Count: 502

Opening Average: $3,361

Current Gross: $1,687,000

13. “Jolly Llb 2”

Distributor: FIP

Release Date: February 10th

Opening Theater Count: 173

Opening Average: $4,476

Current Gross: $1,654,254

14. “The Last Word”

Distributor: Bleecker Street

Release Date: March 3rd

Opening Theater Count: 4

Opening Average: $7,908

Current Gross: $1,482,904

15. “The Sense of an Ending”

Distributor: CBS Films

Release Date: March 10th

Opening Theater Count: 4

Opening Average: $9,923

Current Gross: $1,235,432

16. “T2 Trainspotting”

Distributor: Tri-Star

Release Date: March 17th

Opening Theater Count: 5

Opening Average: $34,115

Current Gross: $1,155,125

17. “The Red Turtle”

Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics (acquired at Cannes)

Release Date: January 20th

Opening Theater Count: 17

Opening Average: $7,003

Current Gross: $858,225

18. “Personal Shopper”

Distributor: IFC Films

Release Date: March 10th

Opening Theater Count: 4

Opening Average: $19,794

Current Gross: $794,857

19. “Wilson”

Distributor: Fox Searchlight

Release Date: March 24th

Opening Theater Count: 310

Opening Average: $1,085

Current Gross: $336,227

20. “Bitter Harvest”

Distributor: Roadside Attractions

Release Date: February 24th

Opening Theater Count: 127

Opening Average: $1,735

Current Gross: $557,004