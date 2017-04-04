The 20 Highest Grossing Indies of 2017 (A Running List)

Please note: The below list only includes domestic (U.S. and Canada only, unless otherwise indicated) grosses for specialty films — indie, foreign (including Bollywood films that open in limited release) and/or documentary — that opened in limited release (599 screens and under) in 2017 and/or were acquired for 2017 distribution by an independent distributor or a studio (or its speciality division). It also includes films that screened only as an Academy-qualifier in 2016.
Grosses include all reported grosses up to April 4, 2017. This chart is updated every Tuesday afternoon. (Last year’s list can be found here.)
1. “I Am Not Your Negro”
Distributor: Magnolia
Release Date: February 3rd
Opening Theater Count: 43
Opening Average: $15,962
Current Gross: $6,789,285
2. “A United Kingdom”
Distributor: Fox Searchlight (acquired at TIFF)
Release Date: February 10th
Opening Theater Count: 4
Opening Average: $16,628
Current Gross: $3,696,378
3. “Table 19″
Distributor: Fox Searchlight (acquired at Sundance)
Release Date: March 3rd
Opening Theater Count: 868
Opening Average: $1,821
Current Gross: $3,606,977
4. “The Zookeeper’s Wife”
Distributor: Focus Features
Release Date: March 31st
Opening Theater Count: 541
Opening Average: $6,079
Current Gross: $3,288,835
5. “Raees”
Distributor: Zee TV
Release Date: January 25th
Opening Theater Count: 265
Opening Average: $6,768
Current Gross: $3,262,954
6. “The Oscar Nominated Short Films”
Distributor: Shorts International
Release Date: February 10th
Opening Theater Count: 206
Opening Average: $3,361
Current Gross: $2,835,355
7. “The Salesman”
Distributor: Cohen Media Group
Release Date: January 7th
Opening Theater Count: 3
Opening Average: $23,693
Current Gross: $2,348,507
Cohen Media Group
8. “Un Padre No Tan Padre”
Distributor: Pantelion
Release Date: January 27th
Opening Theater Count: 312
Opening Average: $3,137
Current Gross: $2,156,047
9. “Kedi”
Distributor: Oscilloscope
Release Date: February 10th
Opening Theater Count: 1
Opening Average: $40,103
Current Gross: $2,025,391
10. “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”
Distributor: FIP
Release Date: March 10th
Opening Theater Count: 152
Opening Average: $5,671
Current Gross: $1,934,699
11. “Everybody Loves Somebody”
Distributor: Pantelion
Release Date: February 17th
Opening Theater Count: 333
Opening Average: $2,784
Current Gross: $1,915,789
12. “Slamma Jamma”
Distributor: River Rain
Release Date: March 24th
Opening Theater Count: 502
Opening Average: $3,361
Current Gross: $1,687,000
13. “Jolly Llb 2”
Distributor: FIP
Release Date: February 10th
Opening Theater Count: 173
Opening Average: $4,476
Current Gross: $1,654,254
14. “The Last Word”
Distributor: Bleecker Street
Release Date: March 3rd
Opening Theater Count: 4
Opening Average: $7,908
Current Gross: $1,482,904
15. “The Sense of an Ending”
Distributor: CBS Films
Release Date: March 10th
Opening Theater Count: 4
Opening Average: $9,923
Current Gross: $1,235,432
16. “T2 Trainspotting”
Distributor: Tri-Star
Release Date: March 17th
Opening Theater Count: 5
Opening Average: $34,115
Current Gross: $1,155,125
17. “The Red Turtle”
Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics (acquired at Cannes)
Release Date: January 20th
Opening Theater Count: 17
Opening Average: $7,003
Current Gross: $858,225
18. “Personal Shopper”
Distributor: IFC Films
Release Date: March 10th
Opening Theater Count: 4
Opening Average: $19,794
Current Gross: $794,857
19. “Wilson”
Distributor: Fox Searchlight
Release Date: March 24th
Opening Theater Count: 310
Opening Average: $1,085
Current Gross: $336,227
20. “Bitter Harvest”
Distributor: Roadside Attractions
Release Date: February 24th
Opening Theater Count: 127
Opening Average: $1,735
Current Gross: $557,004