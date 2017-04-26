Hilary Swank Joins FX’s ‘Trust’: Why That’s a Smart Move After 4 Years on the Sidelines

If Kirsten Dunst, Ewan McGregor, or Tom Hardy have shown us anything, FX is the place for film actors to be.

Four years after her last major (and critically acclaimed) role of Mary Bee Cuddy in “The Homesman,” Hilary Swank is returning to the screen – albeit, the small screen. While she does have a couple movies in the works, including the Steven Soderbergh directed “Logan Lucky,” Hilary Swank will also be playing a high-profile role in FX’s “Trust.”

“Trust” follows the infamous kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, grandson to the great billionaire oil industrialist. Swank will be portraying the boy’s mother, Gail, who was the first person to receive the ransom request to get her son back.

This meaty role will undoubtedly give Swank a lot to chew on, and cement her back in public consciousness. After all, acclaimed actor Donald Sutherland, and fellow co-star on “Trust,” has made a continuous habit of popping back and forth between TV and film successfully.

In fact moving to television, especially on FX, has been a popular trend for film stars these last several years. “Fargo” has basically made it its mission to recruit actors known from film to star in the anthology series, with great success and awards attention: With eight Emmy nominations for acting over the course of only two seasons, it’s proven incredibly lucrative for stars like Martin Freeman, Kirsten Dunst and Billy Bob Thornton to make that move.

As far as her reasons for taking time off from acting, Swank shared back in 2015 that she’s been caring for her ailing father. “There’s been job opportunities I’ve passed on, and things that I said ‘I can’t,’ but really what we’re here for is our family.”

Now that her father’s health seems to have improved, Swank’s move to TV for “Trust,” with always reliable executive producers like Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy, and Christian Colson, should prove to be a smart strategy. Filming begins this summer, and “Trust” premieres January 2018.

