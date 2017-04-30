‘Hot Girls Wanted’: Turned On’ Showrunners Respond to Criticism From Porn Industry

Jill Bauer and Ronna Gradus say everyone involved with the series knew what they were involved with.

As you might have expected, the porn industry isn’t especially pleased with Netflix’s new series “Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On.” The showrunners have responded to the criticism they’ve received, with Jill Bauer and Ronna Gradus telling Variety that “the narrative has kind of become hijacked, that we exposed sex workers and that we put them in danger by telling the world that they were sex workers, when in fact we never ever did that.”

A follow-up to Bauer and Gradus’ documentary “Hot Girls Wanted,” the new series was, like the movie, co-executive produced by Rashida Jones. A number of performers have claimed that they were included in “Turned On” without their consent, a notion the filmmakers dispute.

“They saw themselves, and then on Twitter, as themselves, using their own handles, tweeted out, ‘Oh my God, we’re on Netflix. Oh my God nobody told us. Oh my God, we’re sex workers and they’ve just shown us on Netflix,'” says Gradus.

“So the great irony here is that they identified themselves as sex workers. And really that is a key piece of information that has been lost in this story. We didn’t know who they were. We never would have known, the viewers never would have known, unless they themselves identified themselves.”

“The bottom line is that everyone in the series was completely aware that this was a ‘Hot Girls Wanted’ offshoot and that we were involved,” adds Bauer. “All of those allegations are false.” Read the full interview here.

