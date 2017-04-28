‘Hounds of Love’ Trailer: Twisted Australian Kidnapping Thriller Inspired by True Events Will Leave You Reeling — Watch

The sick serial killers at the heart of Ben Young's latest might not be entirely real, but the fear they inspire is.

The ickiness is obvious from the earliest moments of the newest trailer for Ben Young’s “Hounds of Love,” a twisted kidnapping thriller that’s been picking up major steam on the festival circuit as of late. Young’s film stars Ashleigh Cummings as cool ’80s teen Vicki Maloney, who is seemingly randomly abducted by secret suburban serial killers John and Evelyn White (Emma Booth and Stephen Curry).

Set in Perth during the middle of a predictably steamy summer, the Whites have been waging their own private war with the city’s women, and no one seems to realize that they’ve got a pair of serial killers in their midst. Vicki, of course, is about to find out in the most horrific way possible. But there’s hope for her yet.

As the film winds on, Vicki begins to exact her own plan against the couple, attempting to drive a wedge between the Whites, using her own ingenuity to prey on their own worst fears. Not so great, is it, John and Evelyn?

Although the film is not directly based on any one case — PopSugar has an excellent explainer on this — filmmaker Young pulled from true stories and some of his own memories from childhood to craft the kidnapping thriller, and it looks as if that ability to tap into real fears pays off in major ways.

Check out the newest trailer for “Hounds of Love” below to get a sense of the terror that awaits viewers.