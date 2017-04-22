‘House of Cards’ Season 5: Frank and Claire Are United in Making Terror

The Machiavellian series returns to Netflix on May 30.

President Underwood and his First Lady have a mission, and woe to those who get in their way.

When last we left “House of Cards,” Frank (Kevin Spacey) and Claire (Robin Wright) were by each other’s side in their mission to combat terrorism, specifically the radical Islamist group known as the Islamic Caliphate Organization (ICO), which had broadcast an execution of a hostage.

“That’s right. We don’t submit to terror. We make the terror,” Frank said with his disturbingly unwavering yet charismatic gaze into the camera.

Of course, this war on terror is a noisy, splashy diversion from an incriminating article that laid out the president’s corruption. How successful they are remains to be seen, but we have a feeling that no matter what, they’ll be fine in Season 5. In an interview with EW, executive producer Melissa James Gibson said, “They are a couple of survivors, and power is the Underwoods’ religion. They need each other as much as ever and are constantly navigating the other’s character.”

In the very least, they’ll be able to enjoy a nice drink together, as seen in the sneak peek photo below:

Besides wreaking havoc and wielding military force, the couple is still campaigning, Frank to be President with his wife as Vice President. Gibson told EW, “That’s something the show has been building towards for quite some time now. Francis wasn’t elected president, so this is the real test: What is the will of the people, and can he work his Machiavellian magic on them?”

Don’t look for the show to echo too much of what’s happening in our current administration though. The series was written before the 2016 election ended. Gibson does acknowledge however that “the battlefield for Season 5 is the American psyche,” which many Americans probably feel like they’re experiencing right now.

“House of Cards” returns for Season 5 on May 30 on Netflix.

