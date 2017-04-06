Hulu and Annapurna Announce Streaming Partnership, With Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit Project First in Line

Future films released by Annapurna will now stream exclusively on Hulu.

Hulu and Annapurna Pictures are teaming up. The two companies have just announced a multi-year pact that will grant Hulu exclusive streaming rights to films released by Annapurna following their theatrical release, the streaming service’s largest licensing agreement to date. The first release under this new agreement will be Kathryn Bigelow’s as-yet untitled film about the 1967 Detroit riots.

READ MORE: ‘The True American’: Pablo Larraín to Direct Tom Hardy in Post-9/11 Drama for Annapurna

“We are thrilled to have found a forward-thinking partner and home for Annapurna’s films in Hulu and are excited that the work of our filmmakers will be available and easily accessible for audiences on this amazing platform,” said Erik Lomis, President of Distribution at Annapurna.

“Annapurna Pictures has developed a well-known reputation of delivering standout, award winning films year after year,” added Craig Erwich, Hulu’s SVP and Head of Content. “These are exactly the types of titles we look for to expand our film offering, and we are confident that our viewers will love watching their future slate of releases on Hulu.”

READ MORE: Annapurna Pictures Supercut Celebrates ‘The Master,’ ‘Spring Breakers’ and More Hits — Watch

Following Bigelow’s Detroit project, which arrives in theaters on August 4, Annapurna will next produce Richard Linklater’s adaptation of Maria Semple’s “Where’d You Go, Bernadette.” The company’s other recent films include “20th Century Women” and “Sausage Party.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.