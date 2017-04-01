Hulu Launches TV Shortening Service ‘Hu’ For April Fools’ Day; Watch ‘Seinfeld’ in Eight Seconds

Not to be out-pranked by Netflix, the streaming service is trying to cater to shrinking attention spans.

Netflix has a history of launching intricate April Fools’ Day pranks, and this year’s contribution — Netflix Live — was hilarious. Refusing to be outpaced, Hulu announced the new service Hu on their blog on March 31.

According to the post, Hu is “a brand new, groundbreaking service that offers TV fans the fastest way to watch episodes of their favorite shows— all in eight seconds or less. Drawing from its vast trove of viewing data, the company has developed a patented formula to condense the most popular TV content of all time into bite-sized episodes that are perfect for today’s busy, modern lifestyles.” The service also revealed modified episodes of several key Hulu shows — including “The Path,” “Empire,” and “The Mindy Project” — in shortened form.

What’s their reasoning behind this service? According to the site: “The human attention span has dropped to eight seconds. Fact. That is less than a goldfish. We are HU. We are TV. The fastest way to watch: current episodes, originals, exclusives, news. Micro content, MASSIVE scale. Eight second hits, your quick fix. This is HU we are. HU, goldfish approved.”

To see Hu in action, watch the classic “Seinfeld” episode “The Contest” in 8 seconds below:

